Indianapolis Colts injury report: Trio of starters return to practice

The Indianapolis Colts today released their Wednesday injury report for Week 6 of the NFL season ahead of their Sunday game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Tight end Mo Alie-Cox missed practice today due to a concussion. Alie-Cox sustained a concussion during Sunday’s game against the Titans. Alie-Cox exited the game early and after being checked over was quickly ruled out, he will now enter the leagues concussion protocol. His outlook for Sundays game against the Titans looks bleak.

Right tackle Braden Smith missed practice today with foot and wrist injuries. Smith managed to play the full game against the Titans, having himself a stellar performance, but it looks like he has come out the other side worse for wear. Smith will be one to keep a close eye on this week.

Both defensive end Kwity Paye and left tackle Bernhard Raimann practiced fully today. Both missed practice all last week and the game against the Titans due to concussions. Both managing a full practice today bodes well for them passing through the final stages of the concussion protocol and being available for Sunday.

Linebacker Shaquille Leonard was a full participant at practice today. Leonard missed the game on Sunday against the Titans due to a groin injury. It looks like he has recovered well and is managing to practice. Leonard will need a god week of practice behind him but looks like he could be available for Sunday’s game against the Jaguars.