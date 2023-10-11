Colts ‘ramping up’ Jonathan Taylor’s reps in practice; Should see more snaps on Sunday

According to head coach Shane Steichen, the Indianapolis Colts are ‘ramping up’ running back Jonathan Taylor’s practice reps—with the team being in pads on Wednesday (via ESPN’s Stephen Holder):

Regarding RB Jonathan Taylor, Colts coach Shane Steichen says they are going to "ramp him up" in practice this week and sounds like his workload could increase on Sunday in Jacksonville. — Stephen Holder (@HolderStephen) October 11, 2023

The Colts didn’t just make Taylor one of the highest paid running backs in football to see him get 6 carries per game going forward, so there was no question he was going to assume a greater workload once he continues to get his conditioning back to full form.

That being said, coming off a career-game in which he had 23 carries for 165 total rushing yards and 2 rushing touchdowns, it’s clear Zack Moss has carved out a role in this backfield.

Given that Taylor has at least a handful of game day snaps under his belt now, I would expect this to be closer to a 60-40 split on Sunday in favor of Moss seeing slightly more snaps. However, it’s getting closer to an even platoon, and eventually in a few weeks, I would expect to see Taylor regain the majority of carries again, earning workhorse status.

It’s a luxury right now that the Colts have a superstar running back working back from PUP, Taylor, as well as a revelation at running back, Moss, who’s run really well so far.

While this will ultimately be Taylor’s backfield again, I would expect Moss to still see meaningful snaps, which is a good thing—because it can better keep Taylor fresh for the stretch run and even a potential AFC playoff run.