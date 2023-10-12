Best NFL prop bets for Colts vs Jaguars Week 6

The Indianapolis Colts (+4) are on the road as they face their divisional rival, the Jacksonville Jaguars, at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday. Here are some fun bets that should be considered and what I’ll be betting on.

In terms of how odds are displayed, +100 means that if you bet $100, you would win an additional $100 (be returned $200) if your bet wins. If it’s -150, it means you need to bet $150 to win $100 (be returned $250).

All odds are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Potential Bets

Gardner Minshew Under 0.5 Interceptions (-166)

Minshew is safe with the football and usually likes to get the ball out quickly. When he can’t, he can scramble and usually likes to throw it out of bounds. He doesn’t take too many risks, which makes him a good candidate to not throw interceptions.

Jonathan Taylor Anytime Touchdown Scorer (+125)

Colts Points Band - 21-30 (+170)

This bet hits if the Colts score between 21 and 30 points (inclusive). They’ve done that every week this season, with the exception of 31 points against Houston, so might as well roll the dice again with this.

Same Game Parlay: Gardner Minshew Over 222.5 Passing Yards & Trevor Lawrence Over 251.5 Passing Yards (+240)

If you expect a close battle with a good amount of points, then the passing attempts should be well into the 30s for both quarterbacks. If that’s the case, Lawrence should be in the high 200s and Minshew should be in the mid 200s.

What I’m Betting On

Jonathan Taylor Anytime Touchdown Scorer (+125)

Each week I’ll be putting $50 on one of the prop bets and we’ll see how I do throughout the season.

We’ve now hit on 3 weeks in a row with the Matt Gay over 1.5 field goals bet hitting last week. After 5 weeks, we are up $67.50 (27%) on the season.

For the bet this week, I’m going with Jonathan Taylor finishing in the endzone. He’s due to get more snaps and they might rely on him a lot more this week with Anthony Richardson sidelined. Taylor got paid and I’m sure the Colts want to put him to work right away.