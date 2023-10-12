AFC South Roundup: Week 5

Jacksonville Jaguars (3-2)

Score this week: Won 25-20 @Bills

The Jaguars got a key win against the Bills in London, a game they really needed to win to get back over .500 and not start dropping places in a now seemingly competitive AFC South. The defense eliminated the Bills’ rushing attack and contained Allen for 3 and a half quarters before doing just enough to get the win, while Lawrence and Etienne played efficient football with the running back putting the final two nails in the coffin.

Highlight Player: Travis Etienne - 30 touches for 184 total yards, two touchdowns

After a realtively quiet start to the season, Etienne exploded against the Bills getting over 5 yards per carry, scoring twice in the fourth quarter to help seal the win, and even contributing as a receiver with 4 receptions for 48 yards.

Injury Report

Linebacker Devin Lloyd, cornerback Christian Braswell limited practice. Tackle Walker Little, wide receiver Zay Jones did not practice.

Next week: vs. Colts

The Jaguars have a key divisional matchup on their hands, as a loss here would not only catapult the Colts to the top of the division but they need some cushion as they enter their toughest stretch of the year.

Houston Texans (2-3)

Score this week: Lost 19-21 @Falcons

Tough loss for the Texans who were not able to get the final stop against the Falcons, allowing a game winning field goal as time expired to drop to 2-3. This would have been a really important win for Houston, but they can take solace in the steady play of quarterback C.J. Stroud and the appearance of Dalton Schultz as a reliable weapon.

Highlight Player: Dalton Schultz - 7 catches for 65 yards, one touchdown

The aforementioned tight end stepped up on a game where both Nico Collins and Tank Dell were kept quiet, posting 7 catches for 65 yards and what would have been the game winning touchdown if the defense had done their job.

Injury Report

Tackle Laremy Tunsil, wide receiver Robert Woods, defensive tackle Maliek Collins, cornerback Shaquill Griffin did not practice. Tackle George Fant, guard Shaq Mason, linebacker Blake Cashman limited practice.

Next week: vs. Saints

The Saints are a tougher out than the Falcons, but at least the Texans will be at home for this one. I am really looking forward to see how Stroud does against a tough Saints’ defense.

Tennessee Titans (2-3)

Score this week: Lost 16-23 @Colts

Hard loss for the Titans who lost to the Colts even though Anthony Richardson was injured before the half, and the team was dealing with injuries to several starters. This Titans’ team is not nearly as dangerous as it once was, and at this point I would not be surprised if they actually finish near the bottom of the division.

Highlight Player: DeAndre Hopkins - 8 catches for 140 yards

Colts cannot cover opposing #1 receivers, and DeAndre Hopkins loves playing in Indy, so it was not surprise watching him get the best game of his season thus far.

Injury Report

Cornerback Elijah Molde, defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons, wide receiver Treylon Burks, defensive tackle Teaiar Tart did not practice. Linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair, center Aaron Brewer limited practice.

Next week: vs. Ravens

The Ravens dropped a game they should have won against the Steelers, and they should be looking for revenge against a shorthanded Titans’ team that cannot figure out their identity.