Colts have an opportunity to break another streak. This time in their house of horrors.

The Indianapolis Colts haven’t won in Jacksonville against the Jaguars since September 21st, 2014.

Let’s put that in context.

That is 3,306 days ago.

Pharrell Williams’ song “Happy” was number one on the charts and could be heard just about everywhere.

The number one movie that year was Guardians of the Galaxy. No, not volume two or three, but the original.

Barack Obama was still the president of the United States.

Sunday Night Football was the highest rated show on television. At least it still exist. Unfortunately, so too does the winless streak against the Jaguars on the road.

On the surface, the streak is bizarre. Granted, the Colts have beaten Jacksonville since 2014 at Lucas Oil, but to lose to a team nine years in a row on the road isn’t easy to do. Ok, so it isn’t as bad as the Lions losing 21 straight road contests against the Packers, but it is still pretty bad.

What makes it worse is that the Jaguars have been mostly terrible over that stretch; like rock bottom, worst team in the league terrible at times. Since 2014, the Jaguars have a winning percentage of .466. Some of the worst records have been 3-13, 5-11, 3-13, 5-11, 6-10, 1-15, 3-14. The Colts lost to those teams. Ouch.

The Colts won at home for the first time in about a year against the Titans last week. That streak has been broken. Now, they have an opportunity to break a much longer and more embarrassing streak against the Jaguars. The Colts are starting to get a little healthier, quarterback not included. They are going to need as much fire-power as possible because this isn’t looking like one of those 3-14 Jaguar teams this year. If the Colts are going to win, they will have to earn it against a good club. It is time to break the losing streak. The only question is, will they?