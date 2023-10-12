 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Broncos at Chiefs Week 6 NFL 2023 TNF picks, predictions

Will the Broncos take one step more into the abyss or will the Chiefs allow a division rival to come back from the dead?

By Mateo Caliz
Denver Broncos v Kansas City Chiefs Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images

This one is actually worth a watch, as the Broncos (+ 440) face the toughest test of their season at probably the worst time possible as they visit the Chiefs (- 600) at Arrowhead Stadium (Taylor Swift will reportedly be in attendance in case you are interested in that kind of stuff). The Chiefs open up as 11-point favourites in a game they should definitely be winning unless something goes terribly wrong for them. For updated lines visit DraftKings Sportsbook.

The Broncos are coming off a hard loss against the New York Jets, as Breece Hall ran all over them to the tune of almost two hundred yards and a touchdown. Even Zach Wilson looked below-average which is a big step forward for him. Wilson still does not look all too comfortable, and their defense is basically non-existent.

The Chiefs beat the Vikings 27-20 led by Pat Mahomes and Travis Kelce and a stout performance from the defensive unit to climb to 4-1 and assert themselves as the division leaders.

No surprises here, as the entire Stampede Blue staff is siding with the Kansas City Chiefs on this one.

