Indianapolis Colts injury report: RT Smith manages a limited practice

The Indianapolis Colts today released their Thursday injury report for Week 6 of the NFL season ahead of their Sunday game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Tight end Mo Alie-Cox was limited in practice today due to a concussion. With Alie-Cox managing a limited practice today it likely means he isn’t going to be available for Sunday’s game. If Alie-Cox is unavailable then expect rookie tight end Will Mallory to be active on game day to help with the tight end depth.

Right tackle Braden Smith was limited at practice today due to foot and wrist injuries. Smith missed practice all together yesterday, so seeing him able to practice in some fashion today is positive. It appears Smith is trending in the right direction to be available for Sunday. If Smith is unable to plan Sunday then the Colts have a tough decision on who would replace him with potential other injuries in the line stretching resources.

Left tackle Bernhard Raimann was a full participant at practice today. Raimann is recovering from a concussion and appears to be at the final stages of the concussion protocol with back to back full practices. Defensive end Kwity Paye is in a similar situation as Raimann as both have had back to back full practices and will now need an independent neurologist to give them the ok to plan Sunday.

Linebacker Shaquille Leonard was a full participant at practice today. Leonard missed last weeks game with a groin injury but he looks to have bounced back quickly from the injury and should be available for Sunday’s game.