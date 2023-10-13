Matchups to Watch: Week 6 @Jaguars

Julius Brents / Jaylon Jones vs. Calvin Ridley

It is no news that the Colts struggle a lot covering opposing number #1 receivers, and Ridley was the first one to start that trend getting over 100 yards and a touchdown on the season debut. Brents has been amazing since getting the starting job, and should only get better as the season progresses, and Ridley will be a nice test to see how far along he is. I am intrigued about what 7th rounder Jaylon Jones brings to the table, as he does not have top notch athleticism or potential but always seems to be at the right position at the right time.

Ryan Kelly vs. DaVon Hamilton

Jaguars’ defensive tackle DaVon Hamilton was just activated from injured reserve, and he was the most proficient interior pass-rusher on the Jags roster last season, registering 31 total pressures on under 400 pass rushing snaps. Ryan Kelly has been enjoying a resurgence year and is now back to his Pro Bowl level, so Hamilton will be a nice test to see if this resurgence is legit.

Jonathan Taylor vs. Foyesade Oluokun

Let me start by saying Oluokun is among my favourite players in the NFL, a tackling machine with a nose for the football and a tendency to make the big play when it matters the most, I really enjoy watching him play. Jonathan Taylor will probably get more touches than his season debut and the Colts really need him to provide the explosive plays with Anthony Richardson out for the foreseeable future.

Bernhard Raimann / Blake Freeland vs. Josh Allen

Braden Smith will be out once again, but luckily Bernhard Raimann will probably be back as he clears concussion protocol. Josh Allen is a nightmare on the edge, and the Colts don’t have an answer for him. Again, with Gardner Minshew in at quarterback the escapability factor is much lower, so keeping a clean pocket is imperative in order for the offense to function properly.

Gus Bradley vs. Trevor Lawrence

Trevor Lawrence has not taken the step I expected from him this season, but is still in the upper-echelon of NFL quarterbacks at the moment. While he does not put up eye-popping numbers he is an efficient quarterback that takes care of the football and puts the offense consistently in a position to score. Gus Bradley managed to keep the Jags’ offense contained in Week 1, taking into account that the offense could not put up a drive to save their lives.