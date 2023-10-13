Indianapolis Colts injury report: RT Smith ruled OUT while TE Alie-Cox and C Kelly are QUESTIONABLE

The Indianapolis Colts today released their Friday injury report for Week 6 of the NFL season ahead of their Sunday game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Right tackle Braden Smith has been ruled OUT for Sundays game against the Jaguars. Smith managed just one limited practice this week while struggling with foot, wrist and hip injuries. With Smith out this week expect rookie Blake Freeland to slide over from filling in at left tackle to replace Smith at right tackle.

Tight end Mo Alie-Cox is listed as QUESTIONABLE for Sundays game against the Jaguars. Alie-Cox managed a limited and a full practice this week whilst working through the leagues concussion protocol. Alie-Cox still has to pass the final stages of the concussion protocol before he can play on Sunday. If he is unable to play then expect rookie Will Mallory to be active this Sunday.

Center Ryan Kelly is listed as QUESTIONABLE for Sundays game against the Jaguars. Kelly missed practice today with foot/ankle injury after not featuring on the injury report all week. Colts head coach Shane Steichen said today at his press conference he thinks Kelly should be good to play Sunday but if he isn’t then expect Wesley French to replace him at center.