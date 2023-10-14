Colts vs. Jaguars Week 6 game preview, odds, and predictions: Can Minshew lead the Colts to redemption?

As the Indianapolis Colts gear up to face off against the Jacksonville Jaguars this Sunday at 1:00 p.m. ET on CBS, the attention of Colts Nation is keenly set on Gardner Minshew and Jonathan Taylor.

Recent History:

The Jaguars defeated the Colts 31-20 at Lucas Oil Stadium at the start of the 2023 campaign and now come into this game after winning two straight. The Colts haven’t won in Jacksonville since 2014. Add to that the absence of Anthony Richardson, and the Colts’ chances seem slim. But Minshew has been efficient when called upon, and the game is not played on paper.

Key Players to Watch:

Indianapolis Colts:

Gardner Minshew: Minshew’s matchup against his former team adds an extra layer of intrigue. Many believe that while Richardson is the future, Minshew might be the current answer. He brings a unique flair and a gritty determination, and facing his former team might bring out the best in him.

Jonathan Taylor: While some were shocked that Taylor ceded most of the load to Zack Moss a week ago, it wasn’t surprising. It was his first live-action in months, and he had only a couple of practices to work his way into a new offensive system he didn’t work in during the off-season. Expect his workload to ramp up over the coming weeks, with some expecting closer to an even split between the two capable Colts’ backs on Sunday.

Jacksonville Jaguars:

Trevor Lawrence: Lawrence has been playing decent football, completing 67.2% of his passes and only throwing two interceptions. But for the Jaguars to elevate their game, Lawrence needs to take the next step. He looked dominant at times late last season. Expect the Colts to key in on him throughout the game.

Betting Insights:

As of this writing, DraftKings Sportsbook has the Colts at +4, making the Jaguars favorites. Considering the history and recent form, this is no surprise. But the bettors are looking at the potential of a Minshew-led Colts side to upset the odds.

For those seeking some player prop action, an intriguing option is betting on Colts’ Josh Downs to go over 45.5 receiving yards. The rookie has emerged as a significant weapon for the Colts, and the Jaguars’ defense has been prone to giving up yards to wide receivers.

Prediction:

The game will surely be a tight affair. Until the Colts win in Jacksonville, we’ll give the Jaguars the edge: Jaguars 24, Colts 21. Betting the Colts will cover the 4-point spread may not be a bad option, if you’re looking for a reasonable game bet to place.