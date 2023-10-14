Colts Reacts Week 6 Results against Jaguars

The results are in, and you, the Horseshoe faithful, have spoken ahead of this week’s Indianapolis Colts (3-2) Week 6 road matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars (3-2) (-4) with the top of the AFC South presently at stake.

Following a ‘gritty, but not pretty’ divisional win against the Tennessee Titans to snap a 5-game losing streak to their familiar AFC South foes, 90% of Colts fans are feeling pretty confident in the direction of the franchise—even with top rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson out for the foreseeable future:

Things have certainly been looking up so far this season, as the Colts would be a surprise #5 seed in the AFC if the season ended today—after being projected to be one of the worst teams in the NFL to begin the 2023 campaign.

Last weekend, Colts star running back Jonathan Taylor made his season debut after being activated off of PUP and ending a lengthy contract dispute with a new multi-year extension.

While the Colts are expected to increase Taylor’s workload this weekend against the Jaguars—having ramped up his activity in practice earlier this week, 83% of the Horseshoe faithful believe that Zack Moss will lead the team in carries this week:

Given how well he’s played to start the season, Moss should have a role carved out in this Colts backfield regardless of when Taylor assumes the majority of the backfield carries.

Both running backs should play a pivotal role in potentially helping the Colts upset the Jaguars on the road—facing a Top 10 NFL run defense, and Gardner Minshew behind center.

Whether the Colts can become ultimate road warriors this weekend remains to be seen, but 60% of Indy fans believe that their lengthy losing skid at Jacksonville will be safely snapped: