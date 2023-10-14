Colts TE Mo Alie-Cox clears concussion protocol ahead of Sunday’s game

The Indianapolis Colts announced on Saturday that veteran tight end Mo Alie-Cox has cleared the league’s concussion protocol ahead of this Sunday’s critical divisional road matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars:

Injury update: TE Mo Alie-Cox has cleared concussion protocol and his Questionable designation has been lifted for #INDvsJAX. https://t.co/cgx3cMfF4x — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) October 14, 2023

Alie-Cox had been a full participant during Friday’s practice, which was an encouraging update regarding his potential availability for Sunday.

The 6-year veteran tight end has 3 receptions for 67 receiving yards and a touchdown during 5 games (3 starts) in 2023.

As one of the Colts’ rotational blocking tight ends, Alie-Cox could be a valuable piece against a Jaguars front seven that contains both Josh Allen and former #1 overall pick Travon Walker off the edge—especially with Indianapolis already being without starting right tackle Braden Smith.

Not to mention, the Jaguars boast a current Top 10 run defense.

That being said, Alie-Cox’s playing time has dwindled a bit under new head coach Shane Steichen and his offense, going down from about half (51%) of last year’s offense’s snaps to around 31% so far this season—as 2nd-year tight Andrew Ogletree continues to emerge.

That being said, it’s good to see that he’s healthy again, and hopefully Alie-Cox can make an impact out there in an important road game for AFC South supremacy. The winner of Sunday’s game will get to be king of the AFC South entering Week 7.