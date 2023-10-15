Colts vs. Jaguars: How to watch, game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

The Matchup:

Fresh off a tough divisional win against the Tennessee Titans in which they snapped a 5-game losing streak, the Colts will travel to Jacksonville, which has been their personal ‘House of Horrors’ as Indianapolis has not won there since September 21, 2014. The top of the division will be at stake—as both teams are 3-2, but the Jaguars have the current tie breaker, having already beaten the Colts in this year’s opener. The Colts will want to avoid being swept if they’re serious about retaking the AFC South when it’s all said and done.

Injury Report:

Jaguars: WR Zay Jones (knee) - Out; CB Christian Braswell (hamstring) - Out; LB Devin Lloyd (thumb) - Questionable; DT Davon Hamilton (back) - Out; OL Walker Little (knee) - Out.

Colts: OT Braden Smith (foot/wrist/hip) - Out; C Ryan Kelly (ankle/foot) - Questionable.

The Details:

Location: TIAA Bank Field

Time: 1 PM EST

Playing surface: Tifway 419 Bermuda grass (natural)

Weather forecast: Partly cloudy skies, temperatures in the 80s.

Matchup history: 27-18 Colts

Odds: Colts (+4) via DraftKings

Head Official: Alex Kemp

Television broadcast: CBS

TV Schedule

Online Stream: Fubo.tv, Paramount+, NFL+

Colts radio broadcast: Matt Taylor is joined by Rick Venturi and Larra Overton on 93.5 FM; 107.5 The Fan and 97.1 HANK FM and on Colts Radio Network affiliates. (Colts Radio Affiliates | Indianapolis Colts -colts.com)

https://www.colts.com/audio/in-season-schedule

SiriusXM broadcast: SiriusXM Channel 230

Twitter: Stampede Blue

Facebook: Stampede Blue