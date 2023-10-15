Colts Week 6 Inactives against Jaguars

The Indianapolis Colts (3-2) released their inactives ahead of today’s game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at 1 PM EST.

While it’s a given that starting quarterback Anthony Richardson will be out for the foreseeable future—having recently been placed on injured reserve earlier this week, there are a few other inactives joining him for game day:

No real surprises here.

Colts starting right tackle Braden Smith (foot/wrist/hip) was declared out before the weekend began. Rookie offensive tackle Blake Freeland will slide over to the right side for his 3rd career start—having filled in admirably so far to begin his debut campaign.

Otherwise, Colts rookie 4th round pick, defensive tackle Adetomiwa Adebawore, is a healthy scratch again. I don’t want this to be reflection that the athletic defensive tackle is necessarily struggling early on, as much as it’s a numbers game at the three-technique spot right now behind star DeForest Buckner—with very limited snaps available.

Colts tight end Mo Alie-Cox, who was cleared from the concussion protocol earlier this weekend, will be active for Indianapolis. Alie-Cox could be a useful blocker against a tough Jaguars front-seven in both the pass and running game.

Lastly, Let’s Go Horse!