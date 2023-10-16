Colts- Browns odds: Colts return home as 2-point underdogs

The Indianapolis Colts return home to Lucas Oil Stadium for a matchup with the Cleveland Browns. For both teams being in the AFC, these two do not meet very often. They have only played each other four times since 2012 with the last meeting being a 32-23 win for the Browns in 2020. DraftKings Sportsbook is giving the early edge to the Browns in this one.

The Colts are coming off a bit of a disaster against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Life without their quarterback set in as Gardner Minshew struggled mightily after a promising opening drive. The normally mistake free quarterback surrendered the ball four times, once on a fumble and the rest through the air. The Colts offensive approach was apparently to have the backup quarterback throw the ball 55 times while only attempting 15 rushing snaps. Just like the first loss to the Jaguars, 40 yards on the ground from the running backs wasn’t going to get it done.

Meanwhile, the Browns did what no one thought they would. Not only did they hand the San Francisco 49ers their first loss of the year, they did it with former Colt P.J. Walker. They kept the score low and limited Brock Purdy to only 125 passing yards. The Browns defense has been good all year, and they needed all of it on Sunday. A missed field goal from 41 yards by the 49ers sealed the victory for the home team.

The Colts are going to need a more competent performance this week if they are going to beat the Browns. Minshew is going to have to do a much better job protecting the football as he faces an extremely tough defense. The team looked lost without their rookie against the Jaguars, having no answers until late. It will be on the coaching staff to make sure everyone is prepared for another tough game.