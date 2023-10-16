Colts’ Stat of the Game: Week 6 @Jaguars

Minshew at 55 passing attempts, Moss had 7 carries, Taylor had 8.

Let me start of by saying that Minshew is the type of quarterback that needs everything around him to work in order to function. If you give Gardner a consistent running game, the number 1 and 2 reads getting open, and a lead, then he is an adept quarterback in the NFL, take away any one of those and he is pedestrian at best. So, right after the Colts’ rushing offense led by Taylor and Moss demolished the former #1 run defense in the NFL, and with starting quarterback Anthony Richardson out for the foreseeable future, I expected the Colts to lean on the run game a lot more this game, but in the end Minshew had dropped back to pass an absurd 55 times, and Taylor and Moss combined for just 15 carries, that is never a good recipe.

Colts turn the ball over 4 times, force just one turnover.

After winning the turnover battle the past 4 games, the Colts finally lost it yesterday, 1-4 to be exact, as quarterback Gardner Minshew threw three interceptions and lost a fumble early on in the game. It remains to be seen whether this was just a one time thing considering how cursed that place is for us, or if the Jaguars just laid out the blueprint for how to beat the Minshew-led Indianapolis Colts.

Josh Downs gets his first NFL touchdown

Downs is the perfect wide receiver for the way the Colts offense is running right now, with his ability to get separation in a phone booth, and his safe hands. He was the perfect safety blanket for Anthony Richardson and is clearly Minshew’s second favourite target after Michael Pitmann Jr. Not including Puka Nacua and Zay Flowers, no rookie wide receiver has as much targets as Downs this season, and I fully expect that trend to continue throughout the rest of the year.

Pierce played 74% of the snaps, Amari Rodgers at 26%.

This has not been a nice sophomore season for wide receiver Alec Pierce, who even missed some snaps against the Jaguars because of an injury. The lack of production is evident, and it just does not help him that Minshew likes to get the ball out as fast as possible and does not throw that contested 50-50 ball a lot of times. We’ll just have to wait and see whether this trend continues or if Pierce can get over this recent slump.