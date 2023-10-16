MFN Cowboys at Chargers Week 6 NFL Predictions

This is an exciting matchup, and I need Tony Pollard to score over 15 points to win my fantasy matchup this week so I will be glued to the TV watching this one, as the Cowboys (- 130) visit the Chargers (+ 110) in SoFi Stadium. The Cowboys need a win to re-establish themselves as NFC contenders, while the Chargers have to avoid falling to 2-3 and a losing record. For updated lines visit DraftKings Sportsbook.

The Cowboys just got destroyed by the San Francisco 49ers, 42-10, as Brock Purdy threw for 4 touchdowns and the offense could not get anything going against the Niners vaunted defense. This one was supposed to be a much closer game on paper, and I don’t think the Cowboys are nearly as bad as that game made them out to be.

The Chargers are coming off their bye-week, so the extra rest might serve them well. They did win the last game they played 24-17 against the Las Vegas Raiders, as their defense finally held an opposing offense under 20 points, and quarterback Justin Herbert scored three total touchdowns.

The staff is completely divided on this one, as five of us are going with the Cowboys, while four are going with the underdog Chargers.