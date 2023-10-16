Report: Colts team owner Jim Irsay indicates Anthony Richardson ‘probably done’ for year

According to ESPN’s Stephen Holder, Indianapolis Colts team owner Jim Irsay has indicated that injured starting quarterback Anthony Richardson is ‘probably’ done for the season:

“The most likelihood is he’s probably going to be gone for the year,” Irsay said via Holder on Monday night. “I mean, it’s not definite but [he] probably misses this year and we’re going to have to contend with that factor.” “There’s debate going, but it’s probably going to lead toward surgery in the next week or so,” Irsay said. “We’re just trying to figure out exactly how and when and what we want to do and what Anthony wants to do.”

Holder did note that no final decision has been made, and that medical consultations with doctors throughout the country are ongoing.

This latest update is not exactly surprising given the earlier report this past weekend that Richardson ‘was strongly considering’ season-ending surgery on his grade 3 sprained AC joint in his right throwing shoulder.

Given what transpired fairly recently with former franchise quarterback Andrew Luck, the Colts are not going to rush Richardson back to the field or have him play through injury—only to risk exacerbating the issue. Rather, he needs to undergo whatever medical course of action provides him the best chance to return to 100% healthy again—even if it ends his season prematurely:

Steichen: On Anthony Richardson. Long-term health a priority. Want to do what's best for him. Will make the decision when the time's right. Still evaluating. — Mike Chappell (@mchappell51) October 16, 2023

Yes, the lost snaps during his rookie year are really unfortunate for a young quarterback who could’ve really used the meaningful game day experience.

However, he’s still only 21 years old, and if we’re being serious with ourselves, the Colts weren’t considered bona fide AFC contenders—although they were a potential sneaky playoff team with Richardson starting under center to-date.

Let him get fully healthy again and start next season right where Richardson just left off—as the rookie sensation has so far shown a lot of production and potential.