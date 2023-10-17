Colts DT Grover Stewart suspended 6 games for violating NFL PED policy

The Indianapolis Colts’ season took another blow on Tuesday as star defensive tackle Grover Stewart received a 6-game suspension from the NFL for violating their PED policy:

Grover Stewart has been suspended without pay by the NFL for violating the league's policy on performance-enhancing drugs. — Joel A. Erickson (@JoelAErickson) October 17, 2023

In a statement on his Instagram account, Stewart wrote:

“I want to apologize to the National Football League, the Colts organization, my teammates, our fans, and my family. I was surprised and disappointed to learn I had violated the policy. I respect the integrity of the game would never purposefully put myself or the team in this kind of situation. I am responsible for what I put in my body, and I should have taken the proper steps to educate myself. I will learn from this moving forward, and I will take the appropriate measures to ensure this never happens again.”

Stewart was having another nice season, compiling 20 tackles, including 2 for loss and 5 hits on the quarterback during all 6 starts.

Over the past few seasons, Stewart has consistently graded out as one of the best run stopping interior defensive linemen in the NFL, and the Colts rewarded him with a 3 year, $30.75M contract in 2020. He is set to be a free agent in 2024 and this suspension is a potential hit towards his market value.

Stewart is 29 years old, is in his 6th season in the NFL (all with the Colts) after being a 4th round pick in 2017.

The move comes a day after the announcement from team owner Jim Irsay that promising rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson is “probably done for the year,” so the Colts’ outlook for this season takes another hit recently.