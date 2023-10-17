Colts worked out two DTs among four players before Grover Stewart’s suspension announced

According to KPRC2’s Aaron Wilson, the Indianapolis Colts worked out four players on Tuesday, including free agent veteran defensive tackles Mike Pennel and Darius Philon:

#Colts worked out Kevin Austin, Tyrie Cleveland, Mike Pennel and Darius Philon — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) October 16, 2023

It’s likely that the timing isn’t coincidental, and that the Colts had prior knowledge that Stewart was going to be suspended six games for violating the league’s PED policy before it was officially announced—or even hit the NFL news wire.

Regarding Pennel, the 6’4,” 332 pound defensive tackle has appeared in 118 career games (18 starts), recording 202 tackles (115 solo), 10 tackles for loss, 2.0 sacks, 4 passes defensed, 2 forced fumbles, and 15 total QB hits. He was a Super Bowl LIV Champion with the Chiefs.

The well-travelled 32 year old veteran defensive tackle has spent prior time with the Green Bay Packers, New York Jets, New England Patriots, Kansas City Chiefs, Chicago Bears, and Atlanta Falcons organizations.

Lastly, Philon is a 6’1,” 286 pound defensive tackle, who previously played under Colts defensive coordinator Gus Bradley with the Las Vegas Raiders.

During 65 career games (21 starts), Philon has 107 tackles (65 solo), 21 tackles for loss, 11.5 sacks, 4 passes defensed, 2 forced fumbles, and 24 total QB hits. He’s also spent time with the San Diego/Los Angeles Chargers organization.

While Pennel fills the role of rotational situational run stopper, Philon offers backup pass rushing penetration—but is less of a run-stuffing, space-eater in the interior.