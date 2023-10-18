Colts Reacts Week 7 against Browns

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Indianapolis Colts fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys.

The Indianapolis Colts (3-3) take on the Cleveland Browns (3-2) (-3), and things look a lot less optimistic for the Horseshoe than they did entering last weekend.

The team not only lost in convincing fashion to the now division-leading Jacksonville Jaguars, they also now know that sensational rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson will have season-ending shoulder surgery and run-stuffing starting defensive tackle Grover Stewart will be suspended the next six games for violating the league’s policy on PEDs.

With that being said, how confident are you now in the future direction of the franchise?

The Colts face a tough task this week against a Cleveland Browns defense that has been historically great to-date. However, the Browns may be without starting quarterback Deshaun Watson, who has a rotator cuff injury, and whose status is ‘up in the air.’ If Watson cannot go, the Browns would turn to former Colts quarterback P.J. Walker again.

Do you think the Colts can win on Sunday?

Lastly, we saw firsthand how last week, when veteran Gardner Minshew is the projected starter, that he may not be as effective when defenses have all week to game plan against him—as opposed to in-game relief. We also saw the Colts offense is a lot less dynamic without Richardson’s big arm and elite running ability behind center.

Still, Minshew remains one of the top backups in the league, and even if he’s the starter now, he can showcase accuracy, polish, and a quick release with the first-team offense.

Do you think the Colts can still make the playoffs with him?