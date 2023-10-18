Stampede Blue’s Week 7 NFL Game Picks

Anthony Richardson is out for the season, Grover Stewart has been suspended for the next six games, and the Colts were thumped by Jacksonville. Not particularly a good moment for being a Colts’ fan right now, and my mood about the team has not changed as drastically since a certain franchise quarterback decided to retire out of the blue. Still, we move on.

The Colts (+ 114) open as two-point underdogs as they host the Cleveland Browns (- 135) on the second game of Gardner Minshew’s tenure as the starting quarterback for the rest of the year. The first showing was lackluster to say the least, so it’s no wonder that the oddsmakers don’t like Indy for this one. For updated lines visit DraftKings Sportsbook.

Other games to watch include Dolphins at Eagles in what should be high scoring game, Detroit at Baltimore on a good chance to see how legit this Lions’ team really is, and then finally Buffalo at New England just to take pleasure in the Patriots’ suffering.

Other than Luke Schultheis, the entire staff is going with the Cleveland Browns on this one, as the loss in Jacksonville left some scars that will take some wins to fully heal.