Colts announce QB Anthony Richardson will undergo season-ending shoulder surgery

The Indianapolis Colts announced on Wednesday that starting rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson will indeed undergo season-ending shoulder surgery:

QB Anthony Richardson will undergo season-ending shoulder surgery. pic.twitter.com/iYZbTyXOkw — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) October 18, 2023

It was reported this past weekend that Richardson was ‘strongly considering’ such a medical option, and team owner Jim Irsay recently confirmed that a season-ending surgery was probable for his injured young quarterback.

Given Richardson’s long-term importance to the Colts franchise, it’s obviously the right call to choose the option that provides him the best chance to be fully healthy again—especially after what Indy previously went through with former franchise quarterback Andrew Luck.

It’s obviously a tough blow for not only the Colts’ chances of winning this season—and being a potential surprise AFC playoff team, but also regarding the rookie’s development.

After all, these are meaningful snaps that Richardson won’t get back early in his career, and the Colts offense just isn’t nearly as dynamic without him.

While Richardson did manage to get 4 starts in during his debut campaign, this will be a lot more like a ‘redshirt’ than ‘throw him into the fire’ year which many initially anticipated.

As it stands, Richardson ends his rookie season early, having completed 50 of 84 passing attempts (59.5%) for 577 passing yards, 3 touchdowns, and an interception, as well as having rushed for 136 total rushing yards and 4 rushing touchdowns on 25 carries during his 4 starts.

During the remainder of the season, the hope is that Richardson will be able to soak up his game days like a sponge from the sideline and maybe that could help slow things down for him even more, watching interim starter Gardner Minshew (although to his credit, the rookie has rarely looked rattled out there—showing promising poise).

Then, begin next season right where the rookie sensation left off, being fully healthy again—potentially even a good chance by spring workouts: