Indianapolis Colts injury report: Starting trio miss practice

The Indianapolis Colts today released their Wednesday injury report for Week 7 of the NFL season ahead of their Sunday game against the Cleveland Browns.

Tight end Kylen Granson missed practice today due to a concussion. Granson reported having concussion symptoms after Sunday’s game against the Jaguars and entered the leagues protocol soon after. Granson will have to work his way through the protocol to be able to play this Sunday.

Wide receiver Alec Pierce missed practice today due to a shoulder injury. Pierce injured his shoulder on Sunday and could not re-enter the game. Pierce was seen at practice today doing individual drills off to the side with his helmet and cleats on. There is a good chance Pierce can manage to practice this week but his availability for Sunday looks uncertain.

Right tackle Braden Smith missed practice today due to a hip/waist injury. Smith reportedly injured his hip in practice last Friday which knocked him out of Sunday’s game. Colts HC Shane Steichen said Smith was a till working through his hip injury but that he’s progressing well. Smith will be one to keep an eye on this week.