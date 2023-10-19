Best NFL prop bets for Browns vs Colts Week 7

The Indianapolis Colts (+2) are home dogs as they face the Cleveland Browns, at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday. Here are some fun bets that should be considered and what I’ll be betting on.

In terms of how odds are displayed, +100 means that if you bet $100, you would win an additional $100 (be returned $200) if your bet wins. If it’s -150, it means you need to bet $150 to win $100 (be returned $250).

All odds are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Potential Bets

Jonathan Taylor Anytime Touchdown (+125) *Projected Line

Taylor should start seeing more carries and if his odds are +100 or better, he’s worth a shot since his odds last season to score were well below +100 and now he’s getting back to his normal workload.

Cleveland Browns Over 20.5 Points (-112)

Maybe it’s sacrilegious to bet against the Colts on the Colts website, but the Browns put up 19 last week against one of the best defenses in the NFL with a backup quarterback. The Colts also average over 23 points against including over 25 points against at home, plus they just lost of the biggest impact players on defense in Grover Stewart. I believe this line is value.

Browns First Drive Result Granular - Punt (+115)

Same Game Parlay: Colts Win Race to 10 Points and Colts +0.5 1st Quarter Spread (+130)

Since on paper, the Colts are better starters than the Browns, you could bet the Colts to win the race to 10 points and also cover the first quarter spread at +130. The Colts have been decent starters at home this season.

What I’m Betting On

Browns First Drive Result - Punt (+115)

Each week I’ll be putting $50 on one of the prop bets and we’ll see how I do throughout the season.

We lost last week on the Taylor anytime touchdown bet, so after 6 weeks, we are up $17.50 (5.8%) on the season.

As for the bet this week, the Browns are amongst the worst teams in the NFL in terms of 1st quarter points, which means they are slow starters. There is a decent chance they don’t have Deshaun Watson this week so their offense will be hindered. I believe they won’t be able to gain 35 or so yards on their first drive on the road.