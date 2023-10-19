AFC South Roundup: Week 6

Jacksonville Jaguars (4-2)

Score this Week: Won 37-20 vs. Colts

Statement win for the Jaguars who pounced on Gardner Minshew and the Colts, asserting themselves as divisional leaders. The offense got the job done, and took advantage of a defense that forced four turnovers at key times. Not only do the Jaguars won a divisional game, but they also sunk perhaps their most dangerous opponent.

Highlight Player: Rayshawn Jenkins - 8 tackles, one interception

The defense was the star of the game for the Jaguars, stifling the Colts’ running game and making Minshew play out of his comfort zone. Jenkins has been a playmaker for the Jags’ D, and got 8 tackles and an interception.

Injury Report

Tackle Walker Little, wide receiver Zay Jones, cornerback Tyson Campbell, guard Brandon Scherff did not practice. Quarterback Trevor Lawrence, limited practice.

Next Week: @Saints

The Jaguars usually somehow end up dropping the games they should be winning, so it would not surprise me if they manage to lose against the Saints here, but there is a much higher chance that they win, climb to 5-2 and essentially clinch the division by Week 7.

Houston Texans (3-3)

Score this Week: Won 20-13 vs. Saints

Speaking of the Saints, the Texans just beat them 20-13. C.J. Stroud finally looked like a rookie, but the defense carried the load, allowing just 13 points and forcing two turnovers. I don’t think many of us expected the Texans to be at 3-3 at this point of the season, but here we are.

Highlight Player: Will Anderson Jr. - 8 total pressures

Anderson Jr. has quickly established himself as one of the leaders of this young Texan defense, and he was the best player on Sunday, with 8 pressures to keep the Saints’ passing game off balance.

Injury Report

Empty

Next Week: Bye

Tennessee Titans (2-4)

Score this Week: Lost 16-24 vs. Ravens

Even despite some late game heroics, the Titans sadly lost against the Ravens and dropped to 2-4 at the bottom of the division. Tannehill is not the answer at quarterback, and was injured late in the game (Will we see Will Levis anytime soon?), while the defense is not as dominant as it was last year. Tough times ahead for Tennessee.

Highlight Player: Derrick Henry - 12 attempts for 97 yards, one touchdown

I really like saying this, but hopefully the Titans let Henry go. It does not make sense for either party to keep holding on at this point, and Derrick clearly still has something left in the tank, so he would be much better served playing his final seasons for a contender.

Injury Report

Empty

Next Week: Bye