Jaguars at Saints Week 7 NFL 2023 TNF picks, predictions

Kind of an uninspiring matchup tonight with the Jaguars (+ 105) flying to New Orleans to face the Saints (- 125). With Trevor Lawrence’s status up in the air as he is dealing with a minor knee injury, the Saints open as two-point favourites at home. For updated lines visit DraftKings Sportsbook.

The Jaguars are of course coming off an impressive win against division rivals Indianapolis Colts, on the back of a dominant defensive performance and an efficient offense that punished every single mistake the Colts made. Now at 4-2, the Jags have the perfect chance to establish themselves as the team to beat in the south.

The Saints lost 13-20 to the Houston Texans in what was a very disappointing game for a New Orleans’ team that has NFC South aspirations (not because the Saints are good but more because that division is laughable).

The staff is divided on this one, with a few members going for the New Orleans Saints to pull off the upset.