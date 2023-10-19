Indianapolis Colts injury report: WR Alec Pierce returns to practice

The Indianapolis Colts today released their Thursday injury report for Week 7 of the NFL season ahead of their Sunday game against the Cleveland Browns.

Tight end Kylen Granson missed consecutive practices today due to a concussion. With only one practice left this week it looks like Granson is set to miss the game this Sunday. If Granson is unable to play then expect a jump in reps for rookie Will Mallory and veteran Mo Alie-Cox in place of him.

Right tackle Braden Smith missed practice again today with hip and wrist injuries. Smith will need to practice tomorrow or will be looking at consecutive games on the sidelines. If Smith cannot play Sunday then expect rookie Blake Freeland to start in his place again.

Wide receiver Alec Pierce returned to practice today in a limited capacity. Pierce has been dealing with a shoulder injury he sustain in week 6 against the Jaguars. Friday’s practice will be a big indication of his availability for Sunday. Pierce is one to keep an eye on.