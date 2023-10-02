Colts’ Stats of the Game: Week 4 vs. Rams

Colts score 23 second half points

The Colts were blanked in the first half, and trying to look at the bright side I thought: “Well, time to see how Steichen makes adjustments at the half”. He did not disappoint. The Colts then proceeded to score 23 points in the second half, led by a brilliant Anthony Richardson who looked as poised as it gets leading three touchdown drives, with two two-point conversions. After a sluggish start, the offense showed what it can do. Shame they could not cap the comeback off with a game-winning drive in regulation, as that would have been the cherry on top, but still, it left me wanting more.

9 receptions, 163 yards for the opposing team’s #1 receiver

8 receptions, 101 yards, and a touchdown for Calvin Ridley in Week 1. 7 receptions, 146 yards, and a touchdown for Nico Collins in Week 2. 9 receptions, 163 yards, and a touchdown for Puka Nacua in Week 4. Simply put, the Colts’ defense struggles to contain opposing #1 receivers, which is definitely not good. Most of the issue here has to do with the Colts not having a true shutdown corner, and with the soft zone scheme they are forced to employ because of the lack of quality and depth in the secondary, but it is definitely an issue to keep an eye on.

Colts down 20-0 at the half

If there is a reason why the Colts lost against the Rams it is because they just did not come out to play in the first half. It was among the worst two quarters I have seen in recent history for the team. Colts had 91 net yards in the first half, Rams had 292. Colts had 5 first downs, Rams had 17. Colts had the ball around 9 minutes, Rams had it for the other 21. Had the Colts kept it at least a bit competitive then the second half comeback would have been enough to get the win.

Anthony Richardson 11/25 in passing attempts, 56.9% completion rate on the season

The passing game struggled yesterday, even despite the three touchdown drives, the Colts struggled to get into any sort of rythm, and it seemed like they were hitting on isolated designs or on hero plays by Richardson, more than by design. This should be solved as Anthony Richardson settles more and more into the starting quarterback spot, but it is definitely worth monitoring.