MNF Seahawks at Giants Week 4 NFL Predictions

No double-headers anymore, as we will have to make do with just one single NFL game tonight, which I don’r know about you but after a Colts’ loss I don’t feel like watching football until next week. This night the Seahawks (- 135) go from coast-to-coast as they visit the New York Giants (+ 114) up in East Rutherford. For updated lines visit DraftKings Sportsbook.

The Seahawks used a dominant 4th quarter to beat the Carolina Panthers and climb to 2-1 on the season, led by Kenneth Walker on the ground, a stingy defensive performance to frustrate Frank Reich, and five field goals from Jason Myers. This is a well coached team whose ceiling is not particularly high but I believe on a good day they could beat anyone.

The Giants lost 12-30 to the San Francisco 49ers on Thursday night last week, the offense misses Saquon Barkley, the focal point of that offense, is still out dealing with an ankle injury, and Daniel Jones clearly cannot do it on his own. Their defense has been a tad underwhelming, but there is still plenty of time left.

Other than myself, Sherpa, and Luke the entire staff is going with the Seahawks on this one, and they honestly seem like the best bet, there is just something about Danny Dimes on primetime that I like.