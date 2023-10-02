Report: Colts’ RB Jonathan Taylor set to return to practice Thursday

UPDATE: The Colts actually canceled team practice on Wednesday (*after back-to-back overtime games) and will hold a walk-through instead, meaning Taylor’s practice return will be actually Thursday:

Jonathan Taylor was set to return to practice Wednesday, but the Colts have canceled practice.



They'll hold a walkthrough, but I'm not sure how that applies to a player on the PUP List.



So: We will see Taylor on the field on Thursday now. — Nate Atkins (@NateAtkins_) October 2, 2023

PREVIOUSLY:

Indianapolis Colts’ running back Jonathan Taylor will return to practice for the first time this season on Wednesday, according to Colts’ head coach Shane Steichen.

Shane Steichen time for Monday presser.



Jonathan Taylor WILL practice on Wednesday. — Kevin Bowen (@KBowen1070) October 2, 2023

Taylor, who was dealing with an ankle issue that lingered throughout last season and into the offseason, was placed on the PUP list prior to the start of the regular season and has missed Indianapolis’ first four games as a result.

On Monday, Steichen spoke with local media members regarding Taylor’s return to practice. The first-year head coach told local media members that Taylor is ‘super excited’ to be back. Although it has been several months since Taylor has practiced, Steichen did not rule out the All-Pro running back making his season debut against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday.

Scratch that, according to #Colts HC Shane Steichen, Jonathan Taylor is actually “*super* excited to be back … “ https://t.co/Jjp1vh59MK — James Boyd (@RomeovilleKid) October 2, 2023

#Colts HC Shane Steichen, asked if Jonathan Taylor has a chance to play this upcoming Sunday:



"There could be, yeah." — James Boyd (@RomeovilleKid) October 2, 2023

While the Colts have not officially activated Taylor yet, there is technically a 21-day period the team has to be able to make that decision while Taylor continues to practice, according to Stephen Holder, an ESPN NFL reporter.

To clarify, Steichen did not use the word "activate." That was me prematurely reading into it. Technically, they have 21 days to decide whether to activate him while he continues to practice (ramp-up period). https://t.co/KGDTx7JsQH — Stephen Holder (@HolderStephen) October 2, 2023

Given that Steichen wouldn’t rule out the possibility of Taylor playing Sunday against Tennessee, there appears to be a chance the All-Pro running back is activated from the PUP list and returns to the Colts’ 53-man roster sooner rather than later.

It’ll be interesting to see Indianapolis’ course of action throughout the week. Taylor’s return would not only add a significant boost to the Colts’ rushing attack, but the Pro Bowl running back would be another weapon for rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson to have at his disposal, which could open up more possibilities for Indianapolis’ offense as a whole.