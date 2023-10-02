Report: Colts’ CB Dallis Flowers out for rest of season with torn Achilles

Indianapolis Colts’ cornerback Dallis Flowers suffered a torn Achilles during the team’s loss to the Los Angeles Rams Sunday and is out for the remainder of the season, according to Colts’ head coach Shane Steichen.

Other injury notes from Steichen:



-Dallis Flowers (Achilles) is out for the year. Big blow to a young CB room.



-Kwity Paye developed some concussion symptoms after the game. Is in protocol.



-Jelani Woods (hamstring) remains on IR. — Kevin Bowen (@KBowen1070) October 2, 2023

Indianapolis’ cornerback room, which was already fairly thin and inexperienced, takes another blow with the loss of Flowers. Flowers had been a starter for the Colts’ secondary through the first four games of the season.

With Flowers now done for the year, it appears likely that Darrell Baker Jr. could see more significant playing time going forward. Baker Jr. started for Indianapolis the first two weeks of the season and has been a healthy scratch for the last two weeks against the Baltimore Ravens and Los Angeles Rams.

Indianapolis had dealt with a handful of injuries to their secondary throughout the offseason, and now their cornerback room just got even thinner. The inexperience within the Colts’ secondary showed in ways on Sunday against the Rams, which is part of the reason they trailed big early on.

We’ll see how the Colts decide to handle things, but with very little veteran depth and two rookies in JuJu Brents and Jaylon Jones potentially seeing an increase in playing time moving forward, it may be wise for Indianapolis to explore the veteran free-agent market to find a corner that can bring some needed experience to an otherwise young room.