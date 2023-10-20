Colts Reacts Week 7 Results Against Browns

The Indianapolis Colts (3-3) host the Cleveland Browns (3-2) (-3), who are coming off an upset victory against the previously unbeaten San Francisco 49ers.

The hits have kept coming for the Colts, who not only lost the top of the division to the Jacksonville Jaguars last weekend, but also learned starting rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson is done for the season. Not to mention, stud run stuffing defensive tackle Grower Stewart will be out for the foreseeable future due to a six-game suspension for violating the league’s performance-enhancing drug policy.

As a result, Colts fans are a lot less confident in the future direction of the franchise as that percentage has dipped to 69% from the 90s:

Without Richardson starting behind center, Colts fans aren’t all that confident that their team can win as home underdogs against the Browns—versus what’s been a historically elite defense so far this season.

Only 43% of the Horseshoe faithful believe that the Colts will win against the Browns:

That may carry over into their confidence in the Colts chances of winning this season down the stretch run as despite Gardner Minshew’s prior heroics in relief of Richardson, it appears that Indy fans like the mustached gunslinger much more as a backup than a weekly starter.

Namely, only 21% of Colts fans believe that the team will make the AFC playoffs and continue on their surprise quest to be an AFC dark horse by year-end: