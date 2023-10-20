Indianapolis Colts injury report: TE Granson and RT Smith both ruled OUT

The Indianapolis Colts today released their Friday injury report for Week 7 of the NFL season ahead of their Sunday game against the Cleveland Browns.

Tight end Kylen Granson has been ruled OUT for Sundays game against the Browns, due to a concussion. Granson has been unable to manage any practice time this week whilst working through the leagues concussion protocol. With Granson out expect rookie tight end Will Mallory to be active.

Right tackle Braden Smith has been ruled OUT for Sundays game against the Browns, due to hip and wrist injuries. Smith missed practice all week whilst struggling with two injuries. With Smith out again this week expect rookie Blake Freeland to continue at right tackle in his absence.

Wide receiver Alec Pierce has been listed as QUESTIONABLE for Sunday’s game against the Browns. Pierce had been dealing with a shoulder injury this week but after a limited practice and a full practice today he has a good chance to be available on Sunday. If Pierce is unable to play the Colts will likely elevate a wide receiver from the practice squad as the team is light on receiver depth.