Weekly Wagers 7: Take this Colts bet to the bank

Sports betting is all the rage, but I’m not very good at it. This year I’m determined to figure out how to beat the odds once and for all but I’ll need a little help to make it happen.

It turns out that I happen to know a sports betting expert, he goes by Pehs online, and he’s totally not my brother. You can find him on Twitter @NeverNotNick. There are several things in this article that I don’t recommend and following him on Twitter is at the top of that list.

Pehs (pronounced like the candy) has spent years as a degenerate gambler practicing and honing his methods, and this year I’ve asked him to share what he’s learned with me and give me a few picks each week. The goal is that every week he’ll give us three picks. His Best Bet for Beginners, the You Shouldn’t Do This, But I Totally Am Bet, and the Pehs Dispenser- his lock of the week is always a sweet treat.

In order for Pehs to agree to do this, I had to agree to place a bet of his choosing on the Colts each and every week. So we’ll be keeping track of my wins and losses via the Mandatory Weekly Wager.

Week Six Recap

Let’s take a quick look at what picks Pehs gave us last week:

#1: Best Bet for Beginners- Last week’s BBB was the San Francisco 49ers -7 over the Cleveland Browns. In a move that no one saw coming, the 49ers got beaten by the Browns who started a backup quarterback. The NFL is a wild place.

BBB Total Yearly Winnings*= $5.94 (2-4 record on the year)

#2: You Shouldn’t Do This, But I Totally Am- Last week’s YSDTBITA was a three way parlay of Tyreek Hill anytime touchdown scorer, Tee Higgins anytime touchdown scorer, and your pick of Zack Moss or Jonathan Taylor to score a touchdown.

Once again, this one was oh, so close. Hill and Moss both scored touchdowns while Tee Higgins continues to have a forgettable campaign.

YSDTBITA Total Yearly Winnings*= -$60.00 (0-6 record on the year)

#3: Pehs Dispenser (lock of the week)- In his lock of the week, Pehs took the Cincinnati Bengals -3 to beat the Seattle Seahawks. And mercifully, the Bengals went out and won by four points. We got a winner!

Pehs Dispenser Total Yearly Winnings*= $27.81 (3-3 record on the year)

#4: My Mandatory Weekly Wager- Colts +4.5 against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Things did not go well here.

My Mandatory Weekly Wager Total Yearly Winnings= -$0.36 (2-4 record on the year)

*” winnings” assumes a $10 bet and the cost of the initial $10.

Week 7 Best Bet for Beginners:

This week’s BBB is bet the over in the Miami Dolphins vs. Philadelphia Eagles game. The over/under is currently 51.5 points. DraftKings is giving it -110 odds so a $10 bet would pay out $19.09.

Pehs Says:

These are two of the best offenses in the NFL going up against each other. You can feel good about betting the over in this one.

Week 7 You Shouldn’t Do This But I Totally Am:

This week’s YSDTBITA is a three way parlay taking the New York Giants +3, the Baltimore Ravens -3 and the Los Angeles Rams -3. DraftKings is giving this one +575 odds so a $10 bet would pay out $67.59.

Pehs Says:

The Lions could be due for a letdown and the Ravens are a good team. The Giants against against the Commanders will come down to the Commanders quarterback situation. The Steelers probably won’t be able to score so I’m happy with the Rams.

Week 7 Pehs Dispenser:

In his lock of the week, Pehs is betting the Buffalo Bills -8 to cover against the New England Patriots. DraftKings Sportsbook is giving the Bills -110 odds so a $10 bet would pay out $19.09.

Pehs Says:

The Bills have played the Pats four times since December of 2021 and all four times, they’ve covered. The Pats offense has been terrible and I don’t expect that to change this week.

Week 7 Mandatory Weekly Wager:

In agreeing to do this article Pehs wanted me to place a weekly bet and I agreed as long as it could be a bet on the Indianapolis Colts. This week’s MWW: Bet the under of 41 points. DraftKings is giving this one -110 odds so a $2 bet would win $3.81.

Pehs Says:

The Browns defense has allowed just 51 first downs this season. The Colts defense hasn’t been bad. You could also take Jonathan Taylor to score a touchdown but this game is going to be ugly.

That’s all for week seven with Pehs, who is totally not my brother, and who actually is as good at sports betting as anyone can be, probably.

Let us know what your best bet is this week and if you beat the Pehs Dispenser, I’ll make Pehs answer for it next week.