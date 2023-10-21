Colts vs. Browns game preview, odds, and predictions: Can Indianapolis bounce back at home?

As the Indianapolis Colts prepare to face the Cleveland Browns in Week 7, the spotlight is on a team seeking redemption after a disappointing loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars. Let’s break down the key elements that will shape the outcome.

Key Players to Watch:

Michael Pittman Jr. - The talented wide receiver is expected to play a pivotal role in the Colts’ offensive strategy. With 406 receiving yards this season, Pittman is a dynamic playmaker who can make a significant impact against the Browns’ defense. Gardner Minshew - The quarterback situation has taken on a new outlook with Anthony Richardson out for the season. Minshew is a respected backup with the potential for a strong performance, but he’ll have to shake off a disastrous showing in Jacksonville to give the Colts a chance. Jerome Ford - The Browns showcased their ground game, with Ford gaining an impressive 84 rushing yards against the formidable 49ers defense. It could challenge the Colts’ defense if Ford can maintain this form, especially with Grover Stewart out.

Game Predictions:

Here are some bold predictions for the game:

Michael Pittman Jr. shines - Expect Pittman to rack up at least 80 receiving yards, capitalizing on his impressive season performance. Colts’ rushing attack - The Colts will gain at least 95 rushing yards and score a rushing touchdown, exploiting the Browns’ run defense. Close contest - The game will be decided by a one-score margin, but Cleveland is coming from an impressive showing against the 49ers, who have been dominant on both sides of the ball this season. The Colts can keep it relatively close, but the Browns should cover the spread.

Game Odds:

As of this writing, DraftKings Sportsbook has the Colts as 3.5-point home underdogs. As noted before, expecting the Browns to win and cover the spread is reasonable.

Player Prop Bets:

While the quarterback situation remains uncertain for the Colts, here’s a prop bet to consider:

Browns to score over 19.5 points - Whether it’s P.J. Walker or Deshaun Watson under center, they can reach at least 20 points against a Colts’ defense that is missing a key piece on the defensive line and in the secondary.