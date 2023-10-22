Colts vs. Browns: How to watch, game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

The Matchup:

The Colts (3-3) have had some ‘tough luck’ as of late to say the least, and things won’t get any easier hosting a very tough Browns defense that’s led by sackmaster Myles Garrett. Of course, the Colts will be starting veteran Gardner Minshew and hoping for much better results than last weekend against their rival Jacksonville Jaguars.

Of critical importance for the Colts will be the ability to effectively establish the run with both star running back Jonathan Taylor, as well as breakout rusher Zack Moss.

Defensively for Indy, it’s unclear if Browns starting quarterback Deshaun Watson will go, who was a limited practice participant on Thursday—but if not, former Colts quarterback P.J. Walker will start again in his absence

Injury Report:

Browns: OG Joel Bitonio (knee); TE Harrison Bryant (Hip); WR Amari Cooper (Ankle); RB Kareem Hunt (Thigh); CB Greg Newsome II (Hamstring); LB Anthony Walker (Concussion); and QB Deshaun Watson (Right Shoulder).

Colts: TE Kylen Granson (Concussion); WR Alec Pierce (Shoulder); and OT Braden Smith (Hip/Wrist).

The Details:

Location: Lucas Oil Stadium

Time: 1 PM EST

Playing surface: Artificial turf

Weather forecast: Cloudy, fifties

Matchup history: Browns 18-17

Odds: Browns -3

Head Official: Shawn Smith

Television broadcast: CBS; Spero Dedes, Adam Archuleta

TV Schedule

Online Stream: Fubo.tv, Paramount+, NFL+

Colts radio broadcast: Matt Taylor is joined by Rick Venturi and Larra Overton on 93.5 FM; 107.5 The Fan and 97.1 HANK FM and on Colts Radio Network affiliates. (Colts Radio Affiliates | Indianapolis Colts -colts.com)

https://www.colts.com/audio/in-season-schedule

SiriusXM broadcast: SiriusXM Channel 227

Twitter: Stampede Blue

Facebook: Stampede Blue