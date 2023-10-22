Colts’ injury report, Week 7: Braden Smith, Kylen Granson, Isaiah Land among those inactive vs. Browns

The Indianapolis Colts released their list of inactive players ahead of Sunday’s Week 7 matchup against the Cleveland Browns.

Among those inactive include right tackle Braden Smith, tight end Kylen Granson, defensive end Isaiah Land, guard Ike Boettger and cornerback Ameer Speed.

Smith, who’s battling a both hip and wrist injuries, is missing his second straight game. Rookie tackle Blake Freeland will again take Smith’s place Sunday. Could we see one of the NFL’s best edge rushers in Myles Garrett line up against the rookie tackle?

Tight end Kylen Granson remains in the NFL’s concussion protocol and is also inactive. Granson has been fairly productive for Indianapolis this season, so their offense will need Mo Alie-Cox and Drew Ogletree to continue to step up in Grabson’s place.

Wide receiver Alec Pierce has been battling a shoulder injury after leaving the Colts’ Week 6 matchup against Jacksonville. After practicing all week and being listed as questionable for Sunday’s game, Pierce is active, which is significant for a Colts’ offense that faces the NFL’s No. 1-ranked defense.

The Colts, 3-3, are looking to get back on track after a 37-20 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 6. Cleveland, meanwhile, is 3-2 and will be looking to capture a second straight victory Sunday. Both teams have playoff aspirations for the season, and a win for either ball club would go a long way in keeping their hopes alive.