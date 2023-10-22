Colts-Saints odds: Colts open as 1.5 favorites in week eight

The Indianapolis Colts will stay in town to battle the New Orleans Saints at Lucas Oil Stadium for their week eight contest. Including the gut-wrenching loss in the 2009 Super Bowl, the Colts have lost four straight to the Saints. While it won’t make up for that sting, a win this week can’t hurt. DraftKings Sportsbook has this as a tight contest but are giving the Colts a 1.5 point advantage.

The Colts are currently -122 on the money line with the over/under set at 42.5.

The Colts are coming off a crushing loss against the Cleveland Browns in which the lead bounced back and forth eight times with the Browns squeaking out a one-point victory. They faced the league’s best defense and put up 38 points. That was great to see and by far the best news as the offense was able to move the ball and create explosive plays. The bad news was once again the turnovers from the quarterback position. Questionable calls on the last series sunk the Colts as the Browns were able to punch it in for six on fourth down and steal the win.

Meanwhile, the Saints had their hands full with a familiar foe of the Colts, the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Jaguars pounced out to an early lead with the score showing 17-6 at the half. The Saints made a game of it, however, behind Derek Carr’s 55 attempts, tying it at 24 all midway through the fourth quarter. Jacksonville scored a late touchdown, and the Saints drive stalled with first and goal from the six yard line after four straight incompletions by Carr.

Both teams sit at 3-4 and are seemingly without a direction this season. Are they fringe playoff teams, or are they destined for a high end draft pick for the 2024 season? This game could mark a turning point for both teams. It could set one on the hunt for the playoffs and the other thinking about where to take their upcoming vacations.