Colts Reacts Week 8 Against Saints

The Indianapolis Colts (3-4) fell to the Cleveland Browns following a controversial loss after two highly egregious defensive penalties were called late which cost Indy the game.

How did you feel about the calls, Colts fans?

The Colts have to move on quickly though and will now host the New Orleans Saints (3-4) (-1.5) in what feels like a critical game if Indianapolis wants to keep its now dwindling AFC wild card hopes alive come season’s end.

Will the Colts get the important home win this weekend?

And following a consecutive loss (but with top rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson on the mend following shoulder surgery and Shane Steichen continuing his offensive wizardry against a historically stingy Browns defense), how confident are you in the future direction of the franchise?

Even with backup quarterback Gardner Minshew starting under center, my opinion is that better days are ahead—especially given the Colts fairly soft schedule, starting a new win streak this week (with New Orleans, @Carolina, and New England as their upcoming opponents).

But let’s lay it all out on the line, Colts fans!

How are you feeling?