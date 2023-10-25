Stampede Blue’s Week 8 NFL Game Picks

The Colts were objectively robbed against the Cleveland Browns (even owner Jim Irsay tweeted that the NFL recognized it), and dropped to a losing 3-4 record. On the brightside I think that the team played much better than what they showed against the Jaguars, so I want to see how they do against the Saints.

Indy (- 122) opens up the week as 1.5-point favourites, facing off against yet another solid defense, and one that is even coming off a bye-week. This will be another fine test for quarterback Gardner Minshew, and a game the Colts could realistically end up winning. For updated lines visit DraftKings Sportsbook.

Other games to watch this week are definitely Bengals at Niners first of all, mainly to monitor how Cincy is doing and if Burrow took advantage of the bye-week to recover. After that, Vikings at Packers is always an entertaining matchup, and then Jaguars at Steelers will be interesting to see if the Jags can climb to 6-2.

Only myself, Andrew Aziz, and Greg Rader chose the Saints on this one, with the rests of the staff going with the Colts.