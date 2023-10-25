Colts WR Michael Pittman Jr. clarifies recent comments admittedly made out of frustration

Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. clarified recent comments he made out of frustration following the team’s controversial loss to the Cleveland Browns this past weekend (via 1075 The Fan’s Kevin Bowen):

Still seething from the loss post-game in the locker room, Pittman Jr. questioned if he was a focal point for the offense anymore—despite already scoring a 75-yard touchdown reception on the afternoon (and as he noted, leading the Colts in receiving targets so far this season).

However, no one’s ever questioned Pittman the competitor, who plays a very tough, physical, and ferocious style out there at wide receiver and has never been known to be a diva, complaining about a lack of touches previously.

That being said, perhaps this frustrating loss got the best of him, and he did eventually walk back his recent comments with a lot of poise, humility, and maturity.

For what it’s worth, the Colts’ top leadership still appreciates Pittman’s competitive spirit:

“I would rather have a guy like Pitt who wants it and wants to win and does all the little things competitively right instead of a guy that just accepts what his role is,” said Colts general manager Chris Ballard via The IndyStar’s Nate Atkins. “Why I think you know Pittman is a huge part of this offense, and he’s the ultimate competitor, and I think with really good players, they want the ball and they express their feelings some time and that’s part of this league, and we’re going to do everything in our power to continue to give him the football moving forward,” said Colts head coach Shane Steichen per 1075 The Fan’s Kevin Bowen.

The really good NFL players don’t like to lose, particularly admitted ‘poor sport’ Michael Pittman Jr., so chalk this up to frustration in the heat of the moment following a crushing loss—due to two incorrect defensive penalties against the Colts late.

There also could be some personal incentive for Pittman Jr., who just saw his fellow 2020 second round pick Jonathan Taylor get handsomely paid, to produce greater stats in the middle of a contract year to help his negotiating leverage for that next lucrative contract.

In any event, his recent comments appear to be a non-issue for all sides going forward now.