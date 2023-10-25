Indianapolis Colts injury report: Four starters miss practice

The Indianapolis Colts today released their Wednesday injury report for Week 8 of the NFL season ahead of their Sunday game against the New Orleans Saints.

Cornerback Juju Brents missed practice today with a quad injury. Brents sustained a quad injury during the Colts week 7 game against the Cleveland Browns. Colts HC Shane Steichen said he expects Brents to miss at least this week with his injury.

Tight end Kylen Granson missed practice today with a concussion. Granson has been dealing with a concussion since week 6 and looks to be still dealing with the brain injury. Granson needs to practice twice this week before he is able to play, but he will stay in the concussion protocol until then.

Defensive tackle Eric Johnson missed practice today with an ankle injury. Johnson injured his ankle during the Browns game and was unable to return. Johnson has a big role at the moment in being the primary defensive tackle charged with filling the vacant spot left by the suspended Grover Stewart. Johnson’s injury may be one of the reasons the Colts went out and signed free agent defensive tackle Ross Blacklock.

Running back Zack Moss miss practice today with elbow and heel injuries. Moss has been arguably the Colts best player on offense this year but with the return of Taylor he has seen a reduction in snaps. He is still a vitally important player for the Colts and will be one to keep an eye on this week.

Right tackle Braden Smith missed practice with hip and wrist injuries. Smith has missed the last two games with hip and wrist injuries and looks set to miss a third. Blake Freeland has played admirably in his place at right tackle.