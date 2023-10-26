AFC South Roundup: Week 7

Jacksonville Jaguars (5-2)

Score this Week: Won 31-24 @Saints

The Jaguars manage to overcome a 4th quarter comeback by the New Orleans Saints and won because of a Christian Kirk 44-yard touchdown grab (not so overpaid now right?). It was a bit too close for comfort considering that had it not been for a brutal drop by Foster Moreau in the end-zone late in the game this one could have easily gone to overtime. I have to say it, the Jags are the least convincing 5-2 team right now in my opinion.

Highlight Player: Christian Kirk - 6 catches for 90 yards, one touchdown.

Kirk continues putting up impressive numbers and even despite Calvin Ridley’s return from suspension he is Trevor Lawrence’s #1 target, much to my fantasy team’s chagrin. Kirk put up 90 yards, catching all 6 of his targets, and scoring what would be the game winning touchdown.

Injury Report

Cornerback Tyson Campbell, wide receiver Zay Jones, tackle Walker Little, safety Andre Cisco questionable.

Next Week: at Pittsburgh

The Jaguars have the chance to go 6-2 against an overachieving Pittsburgh squad that should come down to earth as they are not as good as their 4-2 record indicates. Still, the Steelers are coming off a bye week so with the extra rest and match practice they could very well pull off the upset here.

Houston Texans (3-3)

Score this Week: Bye Week

Highlight Player: Bye Week

Injury Report

Wide receiver Tank Dell questionable.

Next Week: @Carolina

The Texans will face off against another opponent coming off a bye week, as they will have the chance to sink the Frank Reich led Panthers to 0-7. This will be a nice test to see how they fare against objectively worse opposition, and how the bye week served the development of rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud.

Tennessee Titans (2-4)

Score this Week: Bye Week

Highlight Player: Bye Week

Injury Report

Defensive tackle Teair Tart, wide receiver Treylon Burks, cornerback Elijah Molden, quarterback Ryan Tannehill all questionable.

Next Week: vs. Atlanta

This is a very viable opponent matchup wise for the Titans, who I believe should be able to beat the Falcons at home coming off a bye-week. A loss here would most certainly trigger a full-on rebuild, and potentially the trade of Derrick Henry.