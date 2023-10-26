Best NFL prop bets for Saints vs Colts Week 8

The Indianapolis Colts (-1) play the New Orleans Saints at home at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday. Here are some fun bets that should be considered and what I’ll be betting on.

In terms of how odds are displayed, +100 means that if you bet $100, you would win an additional $100 (be returned $200) if your bet wins. If it’s -150, it means you need to bet $150 to win $100 (be returned $250).

All odds are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Potential Bets

Chris Olave Under 58.5 Receiving Yards (-110) *Projected line

Olave is coming off an arrest so this is more a bet against him than a bet on the Colts’ secondary.

Matt Gay Over 1.5 Field Goals (-250) *Projected line

The Saints have a decent redzone defense and Gay has attempted two kicks nearly every week this season, so this has a strong chance of hitting. Gay is one of the best kickers in the NFL and I expect his play to be a factor in this game, which is expected to be very close.

Jonathan Taylor 120+ Rush and Receiving Yards (Weekly Special) (+475)

For the explanation, please read below.

Same Game Parlay: Jonathan Taylor & Alvin Kamara Anytime TD (+250) *Projected line

The Colts have allowed a touchdown to most teams’ leading rusher this season (Etienne, Hunt/Ford, Williams, Lamar) and they have a below average defense so Kamara to score has a very good chance of hitting. The Saints last week allowed Etienne to have a big game and Taylor looks to be getting the majority of touches again, so I think this parlay is good value.

What I’m Betting On

Jonathan Taylor 120+ Rush and Receiving Yards (Weekly Special) (+475)

Each week I’ll be putting $50 on one of the prop bets and we’ll see how I do throughout the season.

We lost last week on the Browns punting on the first drive, so after 7 weeks, we are down $32.50 (9%) on the season.

I’m taking a big risk this week and going with the weekly special. Last week, Taylor massed 120 yards against one of the best defenses in the NFL (Cleveland) and with Zack Moss potentially injured and out, he might get even more than the 21 touches he got last week. The Saints rank in the middle of the pack for yards per touch allowed, so if the workload is there then getting a near 6 to 1 return is serious value.