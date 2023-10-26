Bucs at Bills Week 7 NFL 2023 TNF picks, predictions

While a bit lopsided, this has the potential to be a rather entertaining AFC-NFC matchup, as the Buffalo Bills (- 440) host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (+ 340). Talk about climate change for the Bucs, who will go from their sunny Tampa up there to the rain in Buffalo, as a non-american I refuse to use Fahrenheit to measure temperature, who does that honestly? The Bills are 9-point favourites at home and I struggle to see how they lose this one. For updated lines visit DraftKings Sportsbook.

The Bucs lost 13-16 to Atlanta on a game where Bijan Robinson inexplicably only had a single carry despite not being listed in the injury report all week (damn you Arthur Smith you keep ruining my fantasy team and I hate you for it). Now in all seriousness, the Bucs are mediocre at best. Baker is not bad but he is also nowhere close to being good. They have no running game, and the defense is legit but much like the Colts last year can only do so much when your offense is not getting anything going.

The Bills meanwhile might be the hardest team to judge right now. I had them as potential Super Bowl winners entering the season, but are now 4-3 and just lost to the New England Patriots of all teams. Josh Allen struggled, Stefon Diggs was not as dominant, and Mac Jones looked like a serviceable NFL quarterback.

