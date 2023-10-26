Indianapolis Colts injury report: RB Moss returns to practice

The Indianapolis Colts today released their Thursday injury report for Week 8 of the NFL season ahead of their Sunday game against the New Orleans Saints.

Cornerback Juju Brents missed practice again today with a quad injury. Brents is looking like he will definitely miss this weeks game. With Brents likely out this week expect Darrell Baker to start in his place at corner.

Tight end Kylen Granson missed practice again today with a concussion. Granson is likely out this week as there doesn’t appear enough time for Granson to get two full practices in this week to clear the concussion protocol. With Granson likely out this week expect Will Mallory to be active again this week.

Defensive tackle Eric Johnson missed practice again today with an ankle injury. Johnson was set the be Grover Stewart’s temporary replacement but it looks like he will miss this weeks game. If Johnson is out this week then expect a rotation of Taven Bryan and a potential elevated Ross Blacklock.

Running back Zack Moss was limited at practice today due to elbow and heel injuries. Moss missed practice yesterday so it appears his injuries are trending in the right direction. If Moss is unable to play Sunday expect a bigger snap count for Jonathan Taylor and some more of Trey Sermon.

Right tackle Braden Smith missed practice again today with hip and wrist injuries. Smith missing back to back practices this week likely means he will miss another game. If Smith is out again this week expect rookie Blake Freeland to continue to fill in for him.