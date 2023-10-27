Indianapolis Colts injury report: RR Smith, TE Granson and CB Brents all ruled OUT

The Indianapolis Colts today released their Friday injury report for Week 8 of the NFL season ahead of their Sunday game against the New Orleans Saints.

Cornerback Juju Brents been ruled OUT for Sundays game against the Saints, due to a quad injury. Brents has been unable to practice all week and it may not just be this weeks game his misses. With Brents out this week expect Darrell Baker to get the start in place of him.

Tight end Kylen Granson has been ruled OUT for Sundays game against the Saints, due to a concussion. Granson has been unable to practice this week, outside of a limited practice today, whilst working through the leagues concussion protocol. With Granson out expect rookie tight end Will Mallory to be active again.

Right tackle Braden Smith has been ruled OUT for Sundays game against the Saints, due to hip and wrist injuries. Smith again missed practice all week whilst struggling with two injuries. With Smith out again this week, marking his third game out, expect rookie Blake Freeland to continue at right tackle in his absence.

Defensive tackle Eric Johnson has been listed as QUESTIONABLE for Sunday’s game against the Saints. Johnson has been dealing with an ankle injury this week but after a full practice today he has a chance to be available on Sunday. If Johnson is unable to play the Colts will likely elevate a defensive tackle from the practice squad as the team is light on defensive tackle depth.

Running back Zack Moss has been listed as QUESTIONABLE for Sunday’s game against the Saints, due to elbow and heel injuries. After taking a promising step forward in managing a limited practice on Thursday it appears Moss has regressed after missing practice today. If Moss is unable to play the Colts will likely lean on Jonathan Taylor and Trey Sermon but may also need to elevate from the practice squad.

Cornerback Tony Brown has been listed as QUESTIONABLE for Sunday’s game against the Saints, due to a ribs injury. Brown appear to have been injured during practice this week and was unable to practice at all today. The Colts are already thin at corner with Brents out this week. If Brown is unable to play then expect the Colts to make Ameer Speed active and elevate from the practice squad.