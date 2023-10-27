Colts Reacts Week 8 Results Against Saints

The New Orleans Saints (3-4) come marching into Indianapolis to take on the Colts (also 3-4) (+1)—as the Horseshoe hopes to snap a current two-game losing skid.

Despite the recent struggles, 86% of Colts fans are still confident that the team is headed in the right direction:

And with rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson on the mend after successful recent shoulder surgery, and head coach Shane Steichen continuing his offensive wizardry, there’s definitely real reasons for optimism right now in Indianapolis, bigger picture.

The Saints have lost four out of their last five games, and while the roster is more talented than what they’ve recently shown, they’re very much still figuring it out near midseason.

The Colts will hope to capitalize with the Saints currently in flux, and nearly 4/5ths of the Horseshoe faithful believe that Indianapolis will take care of business at home this weekend:

While head coach Shane Steichen has indicated that his team has to ‘move on,’ I’m still not quite over how the Colts were cost a win last weekend because of two egregious defensive penalties late against cornerback DJ Baker Jr.—which the league later admitted in private conversations to team owner Jim Irsay were mistakes.

Well, the poll results this week indicate that the blown calls were pretty suspect in the eyes of all Colts fans—and I’ll hang up and listen: