Colts vs. Saints: How to watch, TV schedule, streaming and more

The Matchup:

The Colts (3-4) will hope to snap a two-game losing skid against the New Orleans Saints (also 3-4), who Indianapolis last beat on September 6, 2007. The Colts will look to get back on track against a Saints squad that has sputtered a bit out of the gates with the inability to jive offensively, but has some clear talent on both sides of the ball.

For the Colts, a big key offensively will once again be whether they can establish the running game with Jonathan Taylor (*and potentially Zack Moss) against the league’s 12th best run stopping unit. By playing off the run, that should provide interim starting quarterback Gardner Minshew more opportunities in the passing game.

Defensively, it’s a critical question of how will the Colts hold up again at outside cornerback in Brents’ absence, as well as at defensive tackle with Grover Stewart serving a suspension—particularly in their run defense against veteran star Alvin Kamara.

Injury Report:

Saints: OG James Hurst - Out (ankle); DB J.T. Gray - Questionable (hamstring); OLB Demario Davis - Questionable (knee); FS Tyrann Mathieu - Questionable (foot); FS Marcus Maye - Questionable (hamstring/illness); QB/TE Taysom Hill - Questionable (chest); CB Alontae Taylor - Questionable (hip); OG Max Garcia - Questionable (Illness); TE Jimmy Graham - Questionable (illness); OG Andrus Peat - Questionable (ankle), WR Michael Thomas - Questionable (illness).

Colts: CB Julius Brents - Out (quad); TE Kylen Granson - Out (concussion); DT Eric Johnson - Questionable (ankle); RB Zack Moss - Questionable (elbow/heel); OT Braden Smith - Out (hip/wrist); DB Tony Brown - Questionable (ribs).

The Details:

Location: Lucas Oil Stadium

Time: 1 PM EST

Playing surface: Artificial turf

Weather forecast: low fifties with chance of rain (but roof/window closed).

Matchup history: Saints lead series 9-5

Odds: Saints -2

Head Official: Craig Wrolstad

Television broadcast: FOX; Kevin Kugler, Mark Sanchez, Laura Okmin

TV Schedule

Online Stream: Fubo.tv, Paramount+, NFL+

Colts radio broadcast: Matt Taylor is joined by Rick Venturi and Larra Overton on 93.5 FM; 107.5 The Fan and 97.1 HANK FM and on Colts Radio Network affiliates. (Colts Radio Affiliates | Indianapolis Colts -colts.com)

https://www.colts.com/audio/in-season-schedule

SiriusXM broadcast: SiriusXM Channel 230

Twitter: Stampede Blue

Facebook: Stampede Blue